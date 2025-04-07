Star-studded trailer drops for Wes Anderson’s new film The Phoenician Scheme

The trailer for Wes Anderson's latest film The Phoenician Scheme has dropped, showcasing a star-studded ensemble.

The cast of this dark, espionage thriller includes Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Bill Murray, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Defoe and Scarlett Johansson.

This is Anderson's 13th feature, his latest in a series of films co-written with Roman Coppola, and is due to be released in May 2025.

The story follows a millionaire who has survived six plane crashes and fathered nine sons and one daughter, a nun called Liesel.