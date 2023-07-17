Entire pod of 55 whales die on Scottish beach after mass stranding

More than 50 pilot whales have died after washing up on a beach in Scotland.

Only 15 members of the pod were still alive after they washed onto Traigh Mhor beach on the Isle of Lewis on Sunday morning.

The charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) attempted to refloat one of the more active whales but it was then restranded, according to the BBC.

A decision was taken to euthanise the remaining whales on welfare grounds.

Pilot whales are known for their strong social bonds, so when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest usually follow.