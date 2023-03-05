Matt Hancock wanted to ‘frighten the pants’ off public with Covid strain, leak shows

Matt Hancock told aides he wanted to “frighten the pants off everyone” to ensure compliance with Covid-19 restrictions, leaked messages reveal.

The latest set of WhatsApp exchanges show the former health secretary and others discussing how to “deploy” an announcement about a new strain to scare the public into changing their behaviour.

The conversation, on 13 December 2020, came amid concerns about the rapid spread of Covid in south-east England.

On 14 December, Mr Hancock announced that a new Kent variant had been identified in the UK.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.