Wild bison released in UK for first time to tackle climate crisis

Two wild bison were released into a nature reserve in Kent, as part of a £1m landmark project to boost biodiversity and tackle the climate crisis.

As the animals stepped into their new habitat, the pair started settling in and feeding off the grass and branches around them. The release is a first on UK soil and hopes to help provide a boost for the endangered species.

Conservationists hope as well the bison will demonstrate a new kind of landscape management, which would create innumerable microhabitats and different ecosystems that cannot be created by human intervention.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.