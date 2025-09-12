‘Cowardly killer’ breaks into great-grandfather’s home before murdering 94-year-old

A 94-year-old man was murdered by a “cowardly killer” who broke into the great-grandfather's home and beat him to death.

On 3 October 2024, Paul Topham entered Harold Monk’s flat to commit a burglary. When the 94-year-old woke up and confronted the intruder, Topham held him down and began to severely beat him in a “brutal and sustained attack”.

Mr Monk, who died from his injuries the next day, was able to give West Midlands Police an account of the incident, and DI Phil Poole said that this was “absolutely instrumental” in convicting “cowardly killer” Topham.

CCTV footage shared by the force shows Topham, who claimed he was too intoxicated to form intent, “acting normally and rationally” as he walks through Wolverhampton city centre and into Mr Monk’s flat.

On Thursday (11 September), Topham was convicted of the murder of Mr Monk. He received a life sentence and was informed he will serve a minimum of 33 years in prison.