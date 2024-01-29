Impressive drone footage was captured as the world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, set sail on its maiden voyage from Miami on Saturday 27 January.

Fireworks are seen sending off the 1198ft (365-metre) vessel as it departed from the Port of Miami to embark on a seven-day itinerary around the eastern Caribbean region.

The Icon of the Seas has capacity for nearly 10,000 passengers and crew across 20 decks.

It has overtaken its sister ship, Wonder of the Seas, to claim the title of the world’s largest.

The luxury ship boasts eight “neighbourhoods” on board, each with its own distinct experiences, as well as seven swimming pools and over 40 restaurants and bars.