A man who spent almost 50 years wrongly-imprisoned for murder has been exonerated by an Oklahoma judge.

Glynn Simmons was ruled innocent on Tuesday (19 December) after he was freed in July.

The 71-year-old is the longest-serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime according to data kept by The National Registry of Exonerations.

Mr Simmons maintained his innocence, saying he was in Louisiana at the time Carolyn Sue Rogers was killed inside an Edmond liquor store in 1974.

His exoneration came after prosecutors said key evidence in his case was not turned over to his defense lawyers.