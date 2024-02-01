Illegal XL bullies may be put down if owners are non-compliant, police say

Illegal XL bully owners should comply with officers if their dog is seized because their behaviour may influence a court’s decision to have it put down, a police chief warned today (1 February)

It is now a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate, meaning unregistered pets will be taken and owners possibly fined and prosecuted.

National Police Chiefs’ Council dangerous dogs lead Mark Hobrough has urged members of the public to report any XL bully owners not following the rules so officers can assess the animals.

Seized dogs will be taken to kennels before a court decides if they should either be destroyed or deemed not a danger to public safety.