Footage shows the moment a superyacht started sinking off a Greek island after a member of the crew left a side door open.

The 150ft megayacht “Ethos” was seen taking in water off the coast of Kefalonia.

Videos showed the vessel off balance in the water.

According to reports, the five tourists on board safely disembarked with the five crew members.

The stunning Italian yacht first set sail in 2014 and can host up to 12 guests and nine crew, costing renters a whopping £180,000-a-week.