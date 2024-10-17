Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is seen walking through tunnels underneath Gaza with his family three days after last year’s 7 October attack on Israel, in resurfaced footage released by the Israeli military.

The CCTV footage, which was released in February, is the last known time that Sinwar was seen alive on camera.

Israel confirmed that it had killed Sinwar during an operation in southern Gaza on Thursday.

Sinwar was known for masterminding the 7 October attack on Israel, which killed nearly 1,200 people and triggered the war inside Gaza. More than 43,000 Palestinians have been killed since.

The Independent has not independently verified the footage.