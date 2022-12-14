Zara Aleena killer Jordan McSweeney seen stalking another woman in CCTV footage

Chilling CCTV footage shows Jordan McSweeney stalking another woman in London just hours before he killed Zara Aleena.

Video from 25 June released by the Met shows McSweeney following a woman down a street in Ilford.

Police said he spent three hours roaming Ilford and nearby Manor Park "visibly drunk, following multiple lone women, two for prolonged periods."

After midnight, at around 2am, McSweeney saw Ms Aleena on Cranbrook Road and fatally attacked her - just nine days after he had been set free from prison on licence.

Sign up for our newsletters.