Schoolboy’s hilarious reaction to Zelensky walking into classroom

A video of a schoolboy’s hilarious reaction to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walking into his classroom has gone viral.

Footage from the president’s office shows Zelensky going from classroom to classroom to interact with students, accompanied by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov.

As Zelensky enters the boy’s classroom, the stunned student stares wide-eyed at the president, immediately raising his hands to his head in apparent amazement.

The underground classrooms were opened in September inside the University metro station to protect the students from ongoing Russian attacks.