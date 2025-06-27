New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani was presented with an awkward blast from his past during a live CNN interview.

On Thursday, June 26th, the 33-year-old candidate appeared on Erin Burnett OutFront, during which Burnett decided to remind the audience of Mamdani's past as an aspiring rapper.

Burnett proceeded to play a clip from his 2019 music video "Nani", which featured Zohran performing in a food truck with only an apron on.

After the clip ended, Burnett quipped "Once you do it, it's out there," to which Mamdani replied, "I didn’t think it was going to be on CNN".