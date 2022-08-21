Everton: Frank Lampard left with mixed emotions after Nottingham Forest draw

Everton boss Frank Lampard had mixed feelings after his side won their first Premier League point of the season with a late equaliser against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 20 August.

Demarai Gray’s 88th minute goal at Goodison Park gave the Toffees a 1-1 draw shortly after Brennan Johnson had given Forest the lead.

Though the equaliser brought relief, Lampard felt his football club should have won.

“It’s hard when you have a lot of opportunities and a bit of control in big parts of the first half, it’s hard to sustain that confidence,” Lampard said.

