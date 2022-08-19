Manchester United: Glazer family appear open to sell stake in club

The Glazer family appear open to sell a minority stake in Manchester United after a disastrous start to the premier league.

Calls for a takeover at Old Trafford come after a disastrous start to the premier league for the football team, seeing United fans stage protests against the club’s owners, the Glazer family.

Erik ten Hag’s side sits bottom of the Premier League table after back-to-back defeats, including Saturday’s humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford.

A headline figure for a possible takeover so far would be British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Ineos CEO and long-time United fan.