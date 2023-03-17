UFC 286: Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman make weight ahead of trilogy bout

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman both made weight on Friday, 17 March, ahead of their UFC 286 welterweight title clash at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

Birmingham-based Edwards came in at 170lbs, as did Nigerian-American Usman.

In a surprise appearance, Colby Covington - who has not fought for a year - weighed in as a backup at 170lbs.

On Saturday, the eagerly-anticipated fight will see Edwards and Usman face each other for the third time.

