Racing fans dress up for Aintree Ladies Day

Crowds flocked to Aintree Racecourse on Friday (8 April) as Ladies' Day at the Grand National Festival got underway.

Ladies Day has returned for the first time in three years after cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The racecourse usually welcomes over 150,000 visitors over the course of three days for the biggest event of the racing calendar.

The festival will draw to a close on Saturday (9 April) with the Steeplechase.

