Young girl’s adorable reaction to birthday message from Arsenal’s Alessia Russo

Heartening footage shows a young girl’s reaction to receiving a birthday message from Arsenal star Alessia Russo, her favourite player.

Seven-year-old Abby Abehsera cried with happiness after her older sister Naomi, 16, sewed a voice note from Russo into a teddy bear and gave it to her on her birthday on 30 November.

She was shown a video of Russo signing a shirt causing Abby to scream in excitement before pulling the shirt out of a box.

Naomi posted the video to X, which Russo retweeted and added “Glad you enjoyed your birthday Abby. Hope you had the loveliest day.”