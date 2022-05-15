Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash aged 46

Cricket Australia has announced that the former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash aged 46.

Queensland police are investigating the crash which occurred shortly after 11pm on Saturday (14 May) around 50 kilometres from Townsville.

Police said that early information indicates that the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

"On behalf of Australian cricket our deepest sympathies are with Andrew's family, team-mates, and friends," Cricket Australia chair Lachlan Henderson said.

