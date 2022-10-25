Ruben Loftus-Cheek reveals he has spoken to Andy Murray about coping with injury

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has revealed that he has spoken with Andy Murray about coping with injury setbacks during their sporting careers.

The Chelsea midfielder said that while his condition has never been better, he discussed the challenges he has faced in the past with the tennis legend during the Laver cup.

“It was a good chat to kind of compare our careers really and injuries have been a big part,” the 26-year-old said.

The Scottish tennis star had hip surgery in 2018, something the footballer said he still “struggles with.”

