US Open umpire suffers new VAR glitch during Andy Murray match

The new video-assist review system (VAR) at the US Open malfunctioned during Andy Murray's first round match.

On Tuesday (29 August), the Wimbledon champion was playing against Corentin Moutet when the French player requested a check for a double bounce called against him by Louise Engzell.

The umpire used a tablet device to watch an instant replay but declared that the video review was “not working” after a long delay.

"I'm pro using technology to get to the right calls - but you've got to have it working. When it goes like that, it turns into a bit of a farce," Murray said.