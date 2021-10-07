Andy Murray is "in the bad books back at home" after his wedding ring and tennis shoes were stolen during his stay in California for this week’s BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The three-time grand slam winner left his "smelly" tennis shoes underneath his car outside his hotel for them to dry out.

Upon returning in the morning, his footwear was gone.

Murray, who ties his wedding ring to his laces while he is playing, later remembered he had forgotten to retrieve it before leaving them.

"I know I’m an idiot,” he added.

“Needless to say I’m in the bad books at home.”