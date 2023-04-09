Linesman ‘elbows’ Liverpool’s Andy Robertson in the face

Andy Robertson appeared to be elbowed by an assistant referee at half-time in Liverpool’s feisty game with Arsenal at Anfield.

Linesman Constantine Hatzidakis, who was walking onto the field, seemed to throw his arm at the neck of the Robertson after the first half ended. The Scotland captain had approached the official to complain about a decision.

Robertson’s teammates appeared furious, and the left-back was booked by referee Paul Tierney for complaining about the confrontation.

The Premier League referees’ body, the PGMOL, is investigating the incident

