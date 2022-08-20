Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will face each other in a highly-anticipated rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia tonight, 20 August.

“AJ” will look to regain his heavyweight titles from the unbeaten Ukrainian, after Usyk won by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Usyk took the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles from Joshua, in the latter's second defeat – and second title loss – of his professional career.

Take a look at the pair's tale of the tape ahead of the fight.

