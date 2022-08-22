Boxing: Anthony Joshua breaks down during press conference after defeat against Usyk

Anthony Joshua broke down in tears at a press conference following his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday 21 August.

"It's hard for me to say I'm proud of myself," the Olympic gold medalist said, adding: "I don't feel anything, I'm just upset, really deep down in my heart."

Visibly upset, AJ shelters his hand over his face before Eddie Hearn steps in to take questions from reporters.

The British boxer lost the heavyweight world title in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, by a split decision to the Ukrainian champion.