Anthony Joshua weighs in ahead of bout against Robert Helenius

Anthony Joshua stared down his heavyweight challenger Robert Helenius at their weigh in on ahead of their bout at the O2 Arena on 12 August.

Joshua repeatedly asked if Helenius was “alright” in a tense face off with his opponent.

Joshua was due to fight Dillian Whyte on Saturday, but the all-British bout was cancelled when the 35-year-old failed a voluntary drugs test, and Finland’s Helenius was called in as a replacement.

The Brit weighed in at 250 pounds for the fight, while Helenius was just below at 249.5.