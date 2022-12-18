Argentina belt out national anthem before taking on France at World Cup final

Argentinian fans have packed into Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar to show their support for Argentina in the World Cup final, and made their entrance known with a roaring rendition of the country's national anthem.

Lionel Messi is set to go head-to-head with fellow world-leading player, Kylian Mbappé, both of whom have scored five goals each this tournament.

This is the 64th game of the World Cup and it's thought up to 88,000 people could be cheering on their country from the stands.

Sign up for our newsletters.