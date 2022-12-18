Messi magic helps Argentina win World Cup 2022 against reigning champions France

Argentina have officially been crowned 2022 World Cup champions, after an incredible final against France, which needed penalties to settle.

2018 champions France tested the Argentines, as a Kylian Mbappé hattrick dragged Les Bleus into penalties, with the extra-time finishing 3-3.

Argentina celebrated the win following a brace from captain Lionel Messi and one from Angel di Maria.

However, Emiliano Martinez was required to make an excellent save from the spot in the penalty shootout, keeping out France’s Kingsley Coman.

Sign up for our newsletters.