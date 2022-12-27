Mikel Arteta has revealed Arsene Wenger’s surprise return to Arsenal was kept secret from the players, as he thanked the club legend for coming.

The Gunners boss added that he hopes Wenger’s first trip back to the Emirates since leaving in 2018 was the first of many future visits.

His appearance capped a brilliant Boxing Day for the Arsenal faithful, who watched their side complete a 3-1 comeback to beat struggling West Ham to move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

