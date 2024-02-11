‘Time to beat West Ham’: Mikel Arteta celebrates Arsenal’s 6-0 Hammers thrashing

Mikel Arteta could not hide his happiness after his team beat West Ham United 6-0 on Sunday 11 February.

Arsenal thrashed the Hammers at the London Stadium in what represents their biggest away win in history.

Bukayo Saka scored two goals, including one from the spot, and Declan Rice netted a long range effort against his former club.

This loss mounts more pressure on manager David Moyes, who has coached West Ham to a recent string of poor results.

This was billed as a hard game for the Gunners, having been beaten by West Ham twice already this season.