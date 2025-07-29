This is the moment an Ipswich Town player exposed his bare bottom in the background of a live interview on Sky Sports.

Ashley Young was being interviewed by the channel on his recent move to the club on Monday (28 July) when one of his teammates appeared to pull down his shorts and expose his bottom to the camera.

Seconds later, another player appeared to hit the player’s bottom, whilst Young continued to discuss his training regime unaware of the strange moment.

Sky Sports later issued an apology, stating that they are sorry “if anything you saw within that segment caused offence during our live broadcast”.