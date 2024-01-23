Novak Djokovic blows kiss to Nick Kyrgios after winning point against Fritz

Novak Djokovic blew a kiss to Nick Kyrgios as he scored a point against Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open on Tuesday, 23 January.

The world number one fought off a strong challenge from the American to reach the tournament's semi-finals for the 11th time.

He has never lost in Melbourne once he has made it beyond the last eight.

On court, Djokovic told Kyrgios: “I suffered a lot in the first couple of sets. Also due to his high-quality tennis. He was really kind of suffocating me from the back of the court."