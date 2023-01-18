Rafael Nadal has said that he is “mentally destroyed” after crashing out of the Australian Open in the second round.

The Spanish player struggled with a problem in his left hip as he lost to American Mackenzie McDonald.

After the match, the 22-time Grand Slam champion admitted that the injury was present before the match, and that he “tried until the end” despite being in pain.

“I don’t know if in good conditions I will win the match, I will have better chances without a doubt,” he said.

