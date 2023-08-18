Barcelona’s Camp Nou looks unrecognisable as iconic stadium in ruins amid rebuild

New footage shows the extensive renovations at Camp Nou, the home of FC Barcelona.

The Spanish football club shared a video on Twitter/X on Thursday, 17 August, of a walk through the grounds as diggers tore up the stands.

Many features have been removed but some of the iconic yellow seating can still be seen.

The new stadium’s construction costs are expected to be around £1.5bn and the completed project should be ready in time for the 2025-26 season.

While construction is completed, Xavi’s side is playing their home games at Estadi Olimpic Lluis.