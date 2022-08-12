England star Georgia Stanway sang “Sweet Caroline” at her Bayern Munich initiation.

Neil Diamond’s classic tune has been closely linked to England’s recent football success, with both the men’s and women’s teams belting it out after victory.

Truly, the “good times never seemed so good” when the Lionesses beat Germany in the final of Euro 2022 last month, ending a national trophy drought dating back to the 1966 World Cup.

For Stanway then, it was a rather brave song to pick for her initiation with the Bavarian club, but she nailed it nonetheless.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.