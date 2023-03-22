Ben Chilwell opens up about ‘silly’ stigma surrounding men’s mental health

Ben Chilwell has opened up about the "silly" stigma surrounding men’s mental health, especially when it comes to footballers.

The Chelsea left-back spoke about his experience after he was forced to miss the World Cup over a hamstring injury.

"I've been talking to someone for a few years now - I think it can definitely help everyone. The stigma is something that needs to go," he said.

He has now been recalled by manager Gareth Southgate.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.