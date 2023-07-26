Watch: Ben Stokes reacts as Barbie song interrupts press conference

Ben Stokes had an unusual start to his fifth Ashes press conference on Wednesday (26 July) when he was interrupted by a Barbie song.

The England captain was pranked by Mark Wood as a burst of Aqua’s 1997 pop hit “Barbie Girl” played when he sat down to take questions at the Kia Oval’s indoor school.

Stokes appeared to take the moment in his stride as he puffed his cheeks in deadpan fashion before before correctly guessing who was to blame for the stunt.