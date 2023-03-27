Blake Lively pokes fun at Wrexham fan in video message to his girlfriend

Laughter erupted as Blake Lively poked fun at a Wrexham fan while recording a video message for his girlfriend.

The actor, who is married to the club’s co-owner Ryan Reynolds, joined her husband and co-owner Rob McElhenney on the pitch after Wrexham Women’s 2-1 win over Connah’s Quay Nomads on Sunday, 26 March.

As the fan asked Lively to say hello to his girlfriend, the star joked: “Hi Stephanie! You should leave him.”

