'I'm gonna teach this young man a lesson': Chris Eubank Jr warns Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr has predicted that he will teach Conor Benn a “lesson” in their October showdown.

The second generation fighters will reignite their family rivalry, following in the footsteps of their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn.

Mr Eubank Jr has said that he will retire if he loses to Mr Benn on 8 October.

“I’m going to enjoy myself. I’m going to have fun, I’m going to entertaining. I’m going to teach this young man a lesson,” Mr Eubank Jr said.

Sign up to our newsletters.