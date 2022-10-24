Brad Pitt snubs Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle during F1 grid walk

Brad Pitt awkwardly snubbed veteran F1 pundit Martin Brundle during the F1 grid walk before the US Grand Prix.

This clip shows the Hollywood actor apparently avoiding the Sky Sports broadcaster as he tried to speak with him in his usual pre-race style.

The 58-year-old can be seen walking away from the interviewer, politely shutting down his attempts to chat about his enjoyment of the sport or the F1 film he is starring in.

Driver-turned-analyst Mr Brundle is considered by some to be the “voice of F1.”

