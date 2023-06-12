Supporters of Manchester City have complained about the lack of organisation around the Champions League final and said travelling to and from Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium provided major obstacles.

Pep Guardiola’s side clinched a historic treble after beating Inter Milan in the showpiece event, but many who attended could not enjoy the experience around the game.

“Coming out [of the stadium] was an absolute shambles,” one fan said of their experience.

“It was totally the wrong place to have it, the structure wasn’t there, to have it so far out of the city. Next year is going to be at Wembley and there won’t be any problems.”