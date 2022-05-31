Independent TV
Uefa confirms ‘comprehensive review’ into Champions League final chaos in Paris
Uefa has confirmed an independent and comprehensive review will be conducted into the chaotic scenes that marred last weekend’s Champions League final in Paris.
Liverpool supporters were tear-gassed by police as they queued to get into the Stade de France, with access problems delaying kick-off by 36 minutes.
Uefa initially blamed the late arrival of fans for the delay, before later issuing a statement blaming the issues on fake tickets.
“The comprehensive review will examine decision making, responsibility and behaviours of all entities involved in the final,” Uefa have confirmed.
