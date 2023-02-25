Watch Charles Leclerc top leaderboard on final morning of F1 testing in Bahrain

Charles Leclerc has come out on top during the final day of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

His Ferrari out-paced Mercedes opponent George Russell on the timesheets, clocking up 1m 31.024s on the C4 soft compound - the fastest time recorded this week.

Filipe Drugovich and Sergio Perez followed closely behind Russell, who came second.

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on 20 March, with 57 laps of the 5.412-kilometre circut.

