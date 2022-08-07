Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was satisfied with his team’s tight victory against Everton in their opening Premier League fixture.

The Blues won 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday evening, thanks to a Jorginho penalty deep into first-half injury time.

“It’s always about the win when you play [in the] Premier League,” Tuchel said.

“A win is a win. It’s most important because that’s what we play for and it’s of course very important now to build up confidence, belief and an atmosphere.”

