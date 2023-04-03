Graham Potter sacked as Chelsea boss after just seven months in job

Graham Potter has been sacked by Chelsea after the club dropped into the bottom half of the Premier League table following a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday, 1 April.

A club statement read: "Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition."

"Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future."

Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as interim head coach.

