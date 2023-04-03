Bruno Saltor expects Chelsea players to ‘take responsibility’ after Potter sacking

Bruno Saltor says he is expecting Chelsea players to “take responsibility” following Graham Potter’s sacking.

The Blues manager was dismissed on Sunday night (2 April) following a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

“They will be sad as well, because they know the level of human being that Graham is,” Saltor, who has taken over as Chelsea’s interim head coach, said of the players.

“And they’re going to take responsibility as they have done since day one.”

Chelsea play Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

