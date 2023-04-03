Chelsea fans react to Graham Potter sacking: ‘We’re a big club’

Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge reacted to the sacking of Graham Potter on Monday (3 April).

The manager was dismissed by the Blues on Sunday following only seven wins from 22 Premier League games.

Supporters around the club’s stadium were not especially surprised by the news, suggesting results were not up to standard.

“We’re a big club, we shouldn’t be where we are [in the table],” one fan said.

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday night, with Bruno Saltor in charge on an interim basis.

