Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said his side were “punished for their mistakes” in a 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Hayden Hackney scored the only goal of the game as the Championship side stunned their Premier League opposition.

Chelsea have a chance to turn the tie around at Stamford Bridge in the second leg later this month but will need to be far more clinical to reach the final.

“We made some mistakes in the first half and we were punished,” Pochettino said at full-time.

“It’s easy to explain, the second half we dominated but didn’t create enough chances.”