Tim Sherwood raised eyebrows as he interviewed Cole Palmer following Chelsea’s 3-2 win against Newcastle United on Monday night (11 March).

Palmer scored one and assisted another before being named Player of the Match.

Speaking at full-time, Sherwood suggested Mauricio Pochettino should build his team around the 21-year-old and sign players to support him.

“All you need are some players to play with. I know you can’t say that... I think you need more quality around you,” the former Tottenham and Aston Villa manager said.

The clip was shared widely across social media, with some labelling Sherwood’s interview “ridiculous” and “disgusting”.

“Palmer handled this very well,” other fans added.