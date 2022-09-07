Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel sacking outside Stamford Bridge

Chelsea fans have reacted to the news of Thomas Tuchel’s sacking.

The club confirmed on Wednesday (7 September) that they have parted company with the German football coach, thanking him for his time in charge.

It’s believed recent results, as well as a rift between him and the new owners, led to the decision.

“Obviously I’m very shocked, I didn’t really see it coming,” one fan said.

“A bad loss last night to [Dinamo] Zagreb, 100 days in for Todd Boehly, obviously he wants to make a statement.”

